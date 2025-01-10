Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Sanatzar Stalls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt inaugurated the Sanatzar stalls of the Social Welfare Department at the Wexnet Exhibition 2025, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Accompanied by Director General Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, the minister visited various stalls and appreciated the products and craftsmanship of women artisans. He said the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department was taking concrete steps to empower women and promote their skills. He emphasised that the exhibition provides women with an excellent platform to showcase their talents to the world and expand their professional networks.

He further stated that such events offer women a valuable opportunity to exhibit their abilities and creativity.

The department set up a total of 15 stalls through its institutions, Sanatzar and Qasr-e-Behbood, where trained women from various districts of Punjab presented unique handmade items, jewelry, handcrafted clothing, home décor, paintings, and other creative products. These products not only reflect the artisans' skill and dedication but also embody Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

A large number of visitors, including prominent figures from public and private sectors, visited the stalls and admired the women’s handcrafted products. The event also featured captivating performances by folk artists, providing entertainment to the attendees.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Jewelry Women Event From

Recent Stories

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

16 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

16 minutes ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

1 hour ago
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

4 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan