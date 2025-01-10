Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt inaugurated the Sanatzar stalls of the Social Welfare Department at the Wexnet Exhibition 2025, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Accompanied by Director General Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, the minister visited various stalls and appreciated the products and craftsmanship of women artisans. He said the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department was taking concrete steps to empower women and promote their skills. He emphasised that the exhibition provides women with an excellent platform to showcase their talents to the world and expand their professional networks.

He further stated that such events offer women a valuable opportunity to exhibit their abilities and creativity.

The department set up a total of 15 stalls through its institutions, Sanatzar and Qasr-e-Behbood, where trained women from various districts of Punjab presented unique handmade items, jewelry, handcrafted clothing, home décor, paintings, and other creative products. These products not only reflect the artisans' skill and dedication but also embody Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

A large number of visitors, including prominent figures from public and private sectors, visited the stalls and admired the women’s handcrafted products. The event also featured captivating performances by folk artists, providing entertainment to the attendees.