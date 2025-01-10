Minister Inaugurates Sanatzar Stalls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt inaugurated the Sanatzar stalls of the Social Welfare Department at the Wexnet Exhibition 2025, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.
Accompanied by Director General Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, the minister visited various stalls and appreciated the products and craftsmanship of women artisans. He said the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department was taking concrete steps to empower women and promote their skills. He emphasised that the exhibition provides women with an excellent platform to showcase their talents to the world and expand their professional networks.
He further stated that such events offer women a valuable opportunity to exhibit their abilities and creativity.
The department set up a total of 15 stalls through its institutions, Sanatzar and Qasr-e-Behbood, where trained women from various districts of Punjab presented unique handmade items, jewelry, handcrafted clothing, home décor, paintings, and other creative products. These products not only reflect the artisans' skill and dedication but also embody Punjab's rich cultural heritage.
A large number of visitors, including prominent figures from public and private sectors, visited the stalls and admired the women’s handcrafted products. The event also featured captivating performances by folk artists, providing entertainment to the attendees.
Recent Stories
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child Protection Bureau chairperson welcomes Child Courts Bill57 seconds ago
-
Injure in Aziz Bhatti Town firing dies1 minute ago
-
Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls1 minute ago
-
Japan embassy announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 for Pakistani teachers1 minute ago
-
Issue of Balochistan university employees solved1 minute ago
-
60kg beef of sick animal discarded1 minute ago
-
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives second chance2 minutes ago
-
Government General Hospital, a success story of efficient heath care on nominal charges through outs ..21 minutes ago
-
Court expresses annoyance over absence of Bushra Bibi31 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC inaugurates website of district courts1 hour ago
-
Robber injured in encounter1 hour ago
-
DDC approves eight projects of public welfare1 hour ago