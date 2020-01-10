Minister inaugurates Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated the Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the Sindh Government, at the Ocean Mall Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated the Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the Sindh Government, at the Ocean Mall Clifton.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that Sindh government was concerned about giving skilled women of Sindh access to the international market through e-commerce. Various steps have been taken to empower women.

He said that the move of SRSO of bringing rural women out of their homes to the big cities was very commendable, which would not only boost their confidence but also make them economically stable.

The Minister said that such fairs and festivals should also be followed in the style of Sunday bazaars so that our cultural heritage could flourish.

He said that Sindh Rural Support Organization is providing links to rural skilled women to the market with the assistance of Sindh Government.

Nasir Shah added that this was the 7th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition. Our women should come forward and leave no stone unturned to promote their craft.

Besides citizens, a number of foreign guests visited the festival and took keen interest in handmade home products, furniture, decorating pieces, pure leather handbags, bedsheets and other cultural items. Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Chief Executive Officer of SRSO said that the SRSO was established in 2006 for the elimination of poverty in rural areas and to encourage cultural skills. At present Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar- Shahdad Kot, Khairpur, poverty alleviation programs were underway across the province, including Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Under this program, 1200,000 women have been trained according to theneeds of the international market, he said.