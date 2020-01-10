UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:06 PM

Minister inaugurates Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated the Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the Sindh Government, at the Ocean Mall Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated the Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the Sindh Government, at the Ocean Mall Clifton.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that Sindh government was concerned about giving skilled women of Sindh access to the international market through e-commerce. Various steps have been taken to empower women.

He said that the move of SRSO of bringing rural women out of their homes to the big cities was very commendable, which would not only boost their confidence but also make them economically stable.

The Minister said that such fairs and festivals should also be followed in the style of Sunday bazaars so that our cultural heritage could flourish.

He said that Sindh Rural Support Organization is providing links to rural skilled women to the market with the assistance of Sindh Government.

Nasir Shah added that this was the 7th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition. Our women should come forward and leave no stone unturned to promote their craft.

Besides citizens, a number of foreign guests visited the festival and took keen interest in handmade home products, furniture, decorating pieces, pure leather handbags, bedsheets and other cultural items. Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Chief Executive Officer of SRSO said that the SRSO was established in 2006 for the elimination of poverty in rural areas and to encourage cultural skills. At present Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar- Shahdad Kot, Khairpur, poverty alleviation programs were underway across the province, including Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Under this program, 1200,000 women have been trained according to theneeds of the international market, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Larkana Nasir Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Women Sunday Market Media Government

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

41 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate minorities: Ijaz ..

39 seconds ago

US Suspends All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Exc ..

42 seconds ago

Govt to alleviate inflation, provide jobs this yea ..

43 seconds ago

Conventional warfare replaced by Cyber warfare: S ..

45 seconds ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.