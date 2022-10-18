UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates School At Narmi Khel Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Minister inaugurates school at Narmi Khel Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Tuesday inaugurated Government Higher Secondary school Narmi Khel Bannu.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, provincial minister said that the government is utilizing resources on promotion of education realizing its importance is current era of development and competition.

He said that the promotion of education at grassroots level is vital for development and to achieve a respectable position among comity of nation. He said that youth are asset of the country and they should be facilitated in improving their capabilities and capacity.

He said that the government has fulfilled maximum of its pledges and added various development projects are underway for uplift of the people and improve their lifestyle.

