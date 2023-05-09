UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Screening Camp At Police Lines Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Minister inaugurates screening camp at Police Lines Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the screening camp for police officers and personnel in Police Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday.

RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani and CEO of Health Rawalpindi Dr. Saadat Khan, District Health Officer DHO Dr Ehsan Ghani were also present on the occasion.

Minister also visited the various wards of the screening camp established in Police Lines Rawalpindi.

He also inquired about the treatment of the staff and patients present there, among those who received services in the health screening camp were from Rawalpindi Police, Police College Sihala, Punjab Constabulary, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Branch, CTD, Police Training school Rawat and other units officers and cops.

The aim of the health screening camp is to provide health facilities to the force according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the police have given immense sacrifices.

He lauded the role of the police force and said, we are safe and feel protected today due to their entire efforts to maintain peace.

Department of Primary and Secondary Health Punjab established a medical screening camp for police officers and personnel in which 17,000 police personnel will be treated for free.

Eye, blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases including hepatitis B and C are being diagnosed in the screening camp, measures are also being taken to provide other facilities besides health screening tests. The expensive PCR tests including all types of hepatitis will also be conducted free of cost, treatment facilities will also be provided in the light of the test report, the minister added.

Free medical screening of 52,000 prisoners was also done in 43 jails of Punjab.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali thanked the Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir for providing facility of free screening to the officers and jawan of force.

