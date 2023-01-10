UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Second Phase Of SSWMB's Garbage Lifting Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro here on Tuesday inaugurated the second phase of waste and garbage lifting campaign, under the Sindh Solid Waste Management board Hyderabad.

In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held in which MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Chana, CEO Nisar Ahmed Memon, Administrator Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and others attended.

Addressing the event, Jam Khan Shoro said, "The administration of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is expected to make Hyderabad, Qasimabad and other areas clean and a better place for living.

The minister said rumors were spread that the project would not be started in Hyderabad, but it was working effectively in the area due to the tireless efforts of the Sindh government.

He said,"Now the project of generating energy from waste is being launched in Karachi and power will be produced from waste and garbage.

" The Special Assistant to CM, Sagheer Ahmad Qureshi said that the performance of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was commendable and it also resolved the long-standing problem of sanitation in Hyderabad.

MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmad Chana said,"As many as four hundred thousands tonnes of waste had so far been shifted to the landfill sites in Hyderabad and efforts are being made to improve the sanitation situation in Qasimabad as well." He said,"The garbage lifting work was started in Latifabad two months ago and in the third phase of the campaign which will be launched soon."In Latifabad, more than 74 small and big vehicles are engaged in the work of garbage disposal and 400 tons of garbage are being collected on daily basis, Chana said, adding that providing relief to the citizens of Hyderabad and Kotri through state of the art machinery was a top priority of SSWMB.

