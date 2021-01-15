Minister inaugurates Sehat Insaf Card Plus at Urmur Payan, Phandu Bala

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmur Friday inaugurated Sehat Insaf Card Plus in Basic Health Units of Urmur Payan and Phandu Bala areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmur Friday inaugurated Sehat Insaf Card Plus in Basic Health Units of Urmur Payan and Phandu Bala areas.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra, area elites and officials of health department.

Speaking on the occasion, Istiaq Urmur said that provision of basic amenities to people is among topmost priorities of the government and available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that PTI government is tirelessly working to resolve issues of people adding all the pledges and promises made to masses would be fulfilled.

He said that health sector initiatives of government would ensure indiscriminate provision of free medical faculties to people in all major hospitals of the province.

He said that projects worth billions of rupees have been initiated for facilitation of people at grass root level and not a single union council would be ignored. He said that all the public sector departments have been strengthened to increase productivity, efficiency and service delivery.