Minister Inaugurates Separate Feeder For Mardan VCs
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) food Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday inaugurated separate feeder for two Mardan Village Councils Sukai and Bhago Banda.
Speaking in an inaugural ceremony, the minister said that provincial government was taking vigorous steps to solve public problems and provide basic amenities. He said that development and prosperity of different areas of Mardan district was among priorities and more projects will be started soon.
Village Council Bhago Banda Chairman Haji Noor Gul Mohmand and Chairman Lal Badshah and other dignitaries warmly welcomed the provincial minister and expressed their gratitude for this important project of providing electricity to the area.
The elders said that earlier these areas were receiving electricity from the Rashakai feeder, due to which they were facing severe load shedding, however, the installation of a separate feeder will significantly reduce this problem.
The residents of the area termed the initiative as a milestone in development of area and expressed hope that government would complete more public welfare projects.
