Minister inaugurates Shahzeb Shaheed Degree College in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday inaugurated Shahzeb Shaheed Degree College in Razar area of district Swabi.

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that Shahzeb Shaheed Degree College has been inaugurated today but along with it there is another good news for the people of Swabi and Razar that very soon this college will also be given post graduate status.

He said that with the opportunity to open another educational institution for the public, which will make education common.

Minister E&SE Shahram Khan Tarakai said that tangible measures were being afoot to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and students throughout the province.

Shahram Tarakai further said that the provincial government was taking solid measures to promote education sector and facilitate students.

He said that in the general election of 2018, the young worker of PTI Swabi, Shahzeb, was martyred on the day of the election, adding on the request of Shahzeb's father, Mukhtiar Jan Kaka, the degree college was inaugurated today in the name of Shahzeb Shaheed.