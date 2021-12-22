UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates 'Silk Road Clinical Research Center' At UHS

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Silk Road Clinical Research Center' at University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Javed Akram, Justice (retd) Tasadduq Hussain Jilani, faculty members and Chinese experts were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health minister said that the UHS played an important role in research work, adding that continuous work on research was a positive development at the University of Health Sciences.

She said that Punjab government had vaccinated around 80 million people in Punjab, adding that the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was also in full swing.

She said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) played a pivotal role in keeping people updated about the latest developments during coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that coronavirus pandemic affected the entire planet and Pakistan's strategy of smart lockdowns was appreciated world over. "Punjab is running the world's largest Thalassemia prevention programme at Fatima Jinnah Medical University", he said.

Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Javed Akram said the university has made a name in research, adding that the UHS was thankful to the Chinese government for setting up a research center.

