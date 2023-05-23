UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Solar System At GCWUF

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Schools & Higher Education Mansoor Qadir inaugurated the solar system at Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF), on Tuesday.

He said that universities were research institutes where youth were imparted modern education and groomed to cope with the future challenges.

He appreciated the university management for attaining higher status in a short span of time.

The minister also went to the university's classrooms, labs, fitness fusion center, Jinnah auditorium, business incubation center and e-Rozgar center.

Later, he held meetings with heads of all educational and administrative departments and assured them of redressing the issues.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq briefed about different projects and presented reports about development and research work of the varsity.

