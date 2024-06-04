Minister Inaugurates Solarization Plant In Category-D Hospital Barra
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has inaugurated the 90-KW solarization project in the category-D hospital in Barra Tehsil of Khyber District.
He was accompanied by MPA Abdul Ghani, Sohail Afridi, MNA Iqbal Afridi, and DHO Zafar Afridi.
During his visit, he also inaugurated a water filtration plant to provide clean drinking water to the people. Additionally, he launched the polio vaccination campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at the hospital. The minister also inaugurated a new conference hall at the hospital, inspected the ongoing OPD (Outpatient Department), and listened to the problems of patients.
He said that the KP government is committed to providing the best health facilities to the people of the province.
