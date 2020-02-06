Minister inaugurates Special Facilitation Desk at OPC

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated a Special Facilitation Desk for overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) office, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated a Special Facilitation Desk for overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) office, here on Thursday.

OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi were also present.

The facilitation desk would provide assistance to the overseas Pakistanis in making National Identity Cards and provide other facilities.

Ch Waseem thanked National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) over provision of the facility.