Minister Inaugurates Sports Complex In Muridke

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Sunday inaugurated a modern Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Muridke, District Sheikhupura, built at a cost of Rs. 80 million.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the credit goes to the PML-N government for establishing state-of-the-art sports complexes even in rural areas. He highlighted that as many as 88 such complexes are under construction across Punjab, aimed at providing world-class sports facilities to the youth.

The newly inaugurated facility features a badminton hall, indoor gym, open-air gym, children’s play area, jogging track, water drainage system, and a spacious parking area. These facilities, he noted, represent an investment in the bright future of the younger generation.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar underlined that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, concrete measures are being taken to promote sports throughout the province. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to make Punjab a hub of national and international sports activities. He added that the development of sports infrastructure would not only encourage youth to adopt healthy lifestyles but also help project Pakistan’s positive image globally.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Rana Atique Anwar, MPA Hassan Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Jalees, Assistant Commissioner, and other district officers.

