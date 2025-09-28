Minister Inaugurates Sports Complex In Muridke
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Sunday inaugurated a modern Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Muridke, District Sheikhupura, built at a cost of Rs. 80 million.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the credit goes to the PML-N government for establishing state-of-the-art sports complexes even in rural areas. He highlighted that as many as 88 such complexes are under construction across Punjab, aimed at providing world-class sports facilities to the youth.
The newly inaugurated facility features a badminton hall, indoor gym, open-air gym, children’s play area, jogging track, water drainage system, and a spacious parking area. These facilities, he noted, represent an investment in the bright future of the younger generation.
Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar underlined that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, concrete measures are being taken to promote sports throughout the province. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to make Punjab a hub of national and international sports activities. He added that the development of sports infrastructure would not only encourage youth to adopt healthy lifestyles but also help project Pakistan’s positive image globally.
The ceremony was attended by MNA Rana Atique Anwar, MPA Hassan Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Jalees, Assistant Commissioner, and other district officers.
Recent Stories
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates sports complex in Muridke1 minute ago
-
Information, awareness foundation of a vibrant democracy: CM1 minute ago
-
UAF holds MDCAT1 minute ago
-
Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners11 minutes ago
-
Access to information citizen’s constitutional right: Gilani11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs operational commanders conference, reviews police performance11 minutes ago
-
Five Afghan passengers with fake documents deported: FIA11 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in ICT within 24 hours, 265 sites inspected11 minutes ago
-
Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 7 stolen motorcycles21 minutes ago
-
Driving licence facility available at 12 Police Stations in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s Kharif crops remain resilient despite floods: Experts41 minutes ago