Minister Inaugurates State Of The Art Technological Infrastructure In Swat University

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker provincial Minister for Information, sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat Saturday inaugurated the latest technological infrastructure in the main campus of the University of Swat.

Dr. Najeeb Marwat unveiled the University’s state-of-the-art 'optical fiber cable based LAN infrastructure and Wi-Fi blanket'. Arshad Khan Secretary Higher Education Department and Daud Khan Secretary Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department, Professor Dr. Hasan Sher Vice Chancellor University of Swat also participated in the ceremony.

The inauguration of this modern technical infrastructure will be an important milestone for the University of Swat, which underlined commitment of the government to provide world-class educational resources to students.

The optical fiber cable-based LAN infrastructure and Wi-Fi blanket will not only revolutionize the way of students accessed information but also improve the overall learning experience.

The minister emphasized the importance of digital connectivity in today’s education scenario and resolved to take all possible steps for this development. He pledged his support in achieving the vision of digital year of Swat University and said that the students will have access to the latest technologies and online resources. The provincial minister announced the establishment of a data center for Swat University. The data center will be a hub for storing and processing vast amounts of digital information, facilitating research, innovation and administrative functions, he told.

