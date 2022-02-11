UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Three-day Snow Festival In Galiyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali on Friday inaugurated three-day snow festival in Galiyat in a colorful event

Speaking on the occasion he said that KP government was taking pragmatic steps for promotion of tourism in the province and for the purpose the facilities were being ensured at all tourists spots, adding that new tourist spots are also being explored to attract local and foreign tourists.

The Minister explored sorrow over Murree incident and said that it was a tragic incident and said that all the roads in Galiyat were opened for traffic and people can visit these areas now.

