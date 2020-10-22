UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Transport Office In Mir Ali

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Thursday inaugurated office of transport association in Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Thursday inaugurated office of transport association in Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

President Transport Association North Waziristan, Malik Noor Ali, General Association, Haji Noor Khan and local elders were also present on t he occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that tribal people of Waziristan have faced numerous hardships in past and time has arrived that they should be facilitated. He said that government has taken steps to address core issues of tribal people and to ensure them provision of basic amenities.

He said that FATA merger would also proved to be milestone in resolving issues of tribal people and addressing their long standing deprivations. He also assured cooperation to transporters and said that their genuine problems would be considered accordingly.

