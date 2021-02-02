UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates Typhoid Vaccine Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Minister inaugurates typhoid vaccine campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign at Mian Mir Hospital here on Monday.

She informed the media that the campaign would continue from 1 to 15 February in 12 districts of the province including Lahore, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Layyah, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Rawalpindi Chakwal and Pakpattan.

"We are utilizing all available resources to make this campaign a success," she said and added that over 20 million children between 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered typhoid vaccine.

She said that parents could get their children vaccinated by visiting sites set up by department teams and fixed EPI Centers.

She said that the TCV was a safe vaccine and approved by the World Health Organization. "I urge people to cooperate with the teams of the Health department for vaccination," she said.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Deputy Secretary Rafia Haider, Deputy Secretary Hafiz Qaiser Abbas, CEO (Health) Lahore, department officials and vaccinators were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad World Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chakwal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Pakpattan Rajanpur February Media All From Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

16 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

16 minutes ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.