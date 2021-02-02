Minister inaugurates typhoid vaccine campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign at Mian Mir Hospital here on Monday.

She informed the media that the campaign would continue from 1 to 15 February in 12 districts of the province including Lahore, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Layyah, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Rawalpindi Chakwal and Pakpattan.

"We are utilizing all available resources to make this campaign a success," she said and added that over 20 million children between 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered typhoid vaccine.

She said that parents could get their children vaccinated by visiting sites set up by department teams and fixed EPI Centers.

She said that the TCV was a safe vaccine and approved by the World Health Organization. "I urge people to cooperate with the teams of the Health department for vaccination," she said.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Deputy Secretary Rafia Haider, Deputy Secretary Hafiz Qaiser Abbas, CEO (Health) Lahore, department officials and vaccinators were present.