Minister Inaugurates Underground Water Tank In Karim Park
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin inaugurated an underground water tank project in Karim Park, Bilal Gunj.
Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad accompanied him during the inauguration.
While briefing the Minister, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmad stated that the project, costing Rs. 600 million, will be completed within three months. Upon its completion, the facility will store 1.8 million gallons of rainwater, benefiting the residents of Bilal Gunj, Karim Park, and surrounding areas.
Minister Bilal Yasin emphasized the timely and high-quality completion of the project, saying: “This initiative is a milestone in conserving rainwater and addressing water scarcity. All resources should be utilized to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, arrangements should be made to minimize inconvenience to local residents during the construction phase.”
