Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Underground Water Tank In Karim Park

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Minister inaugurates underground water tank in Karim Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin inaugurated an underground water tank project in Karim Park, Bilal Gunj.

Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad accompanied him during the inauguration.

While briefing the Minister, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmad stated that the project, costing Rs. 600 million, will be completed within three months. Upon its completion, the facility will store 1.8 million gallons of rainwater, benefiting the residents of Bilal Gunj, Karim Park, and surrounding areas.

Minister Bilal Yasin emphasized the timely and high-quality completion of the project, saying: “This initiative is a milestone in conserving rainwater and addressing water scarcity. All resources should be utilized to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, arrangements should be made to minimize inconvenience to local residents during the construction phase.”

Related Topics

Water Tank All Million Housing

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

23 minutes ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

7 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

8 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan