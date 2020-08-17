Minister inaugurates universal number plates, E-Auction system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad inaugurated universal number plates and E-Auction system at Excise and Taxation department Punjab, here on Monday.

DG Excise Masood-ul-Haq, Director Motors Branch Rana Qamar-ul-Hassan and other officers were present on this occasion.

While talking to media, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said that earlier the series of motor vehicles registration were carried out in each category on district basis, adding that the year of registration was mentioned on the number plates besides repeated alpha numeric system every year.

The minister said registration faced difficulties to note down numbers in hit and run incidents.

He said due to the resale market there was massive pressure of registration in Lahore. Universal registration series would help cope with these issues.

He said that equal registration could be possible in all districts under universal series, adding that people and law enforcement agencies would easily report the number of vehicle in any unpleasant incident.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said this process would also eliminate the corruption and agent mafia, adding that increase the size of plate and words would bring visible improvement in the performance of cameras of safe city.

The minister excise further stated that process of getting attractive numbers had been made easier for the public, adding that now people could take a part the process of action through E-Auction system.

He said this innovative project was the first of its kind in public sector, adding that this project would greatly help increase the revenue on the department.