Minister inaugurates up-gradation project of National Special Education Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday inaugurated the up-gradation project of National Special Education Centre for visually handicapped children at the National library and Resource Center here.

The event was attended by officers of the ministry, dignitaries and a large number of visually impaired people/students.

The project is started under the administrative control of Directorate General of Special Education, Ministry of Human Rights. It will provide services for screening, diagnosis and training of visually impaired persons through the use of advanced technological facilities.

Addressing as chief guest, minister said that in the present age, everyone was well aware of the significance of modern technology. Without technology, we would neither be able to make real progress, nor to compete with other nations. For people with visual impairments, assistive devices based on advanced technology have become a beneficial source of education.

He applauded the efforts and team work for providing the sophisticated assistive devices and facilities of technical assistance in the center. He said that training on modern terms would be a stepping stone for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in the society.

While highlighting the main objectives of project, Director General Special Education, Sheikh Azhar Sajjad informed the audience that the latest digital assistive devices have been introduced in the center for visually challenged persons. Diagnostic or screening process would be carried out by an expert ophthalmologist and a qualified optometrist. After successful visual screening and diagnosis, beneficiaries would be trained to use the proposed technology in National Library & Resource Centre where currently two I.T Experts have been hired to provide technical support for training orientations to visually impaired persons.