Minister inaugurates uplift projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has inaugurated development projects in various areas of provincial constituency 151.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the development projects here Sunday, he said that the government was committed to achieving the goal of development and prosperity of people.

He added that 80 per cent development work had been completed in the constituency and remaining 20 per cent would soon be completed.

Mian Aslam inaugurated development projects in Zubaida Park, Millat Road and Kot Muhammadi Chowk.

People of the area expressed their gratitude to the minister for carrying out development work in the locality.