Minister inaugurates Vehicle Inspection and Licensing App

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday inaugurated the Vehicle

Inspection and Licensing App in a ceremony held here at the Punjab Transport

Company’s office.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, CEO Punjab

Transport Company Faiq Ahmed, enforcement inspectors and officers from

the transport department.

Ibrahim Murad congratulated the IT and the transport department teams, expressing optimism

that the app would lead to a 90% reduction in axle-load traffic violations.

The minister highlighted the department's goal to eliminate paper-based challans, stating that with

the efficient team, the journey towards e-challans had begun.

The Vehicle Inspection and Licensing App aims to curb fake and bogus challans complaints,

marking a significant step towards digital transformation.

The minister emphasized that with e-challans, transparency and real-time information

retrieval had become possible, heralding a new era in transportation.

Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the app would also facilitate savings in

challans printing and enhance transparency in the inspection process.

The app ensures both driver and vehicle accountability, providing immediate data on the type,

location, and violation and the drivers would receive a message on their registered mobile

numbers upon issuance of a challan, the secretary added.