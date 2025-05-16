Minister inaugurates veterinary ultrasound machine at Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani officially inaugurated the first ultrasound machine at a veterinary hospital in Khanewal.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Friday, the minister said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a new initiative to provide advanced ultrasound machines to veterinary hospitals across the province.

He said that the project marks a significant leap forward in the use of modern technology for animal healthcare.

He emphasized that equipping veterinary services with modern diagnostic tools was a top priority to better serve livestock farmers.

“These machines will enable timely diagnosis of diseases in animals, which is crucial for improving productivity and ensuring animal welfare,” said Kirmani. “We are committed to using advanced technology to increase milk and meat production in Punjab, he added.

Secretary Livestock, Saqib Ali Ateeq, said that the government was offering high-quality cattle semen at subsidized rates to enhance meat and dairy yield. He also shared that the Livestock Department has transitioned to a paperless system and was offering internships to 1,000 unemployed youth as part of its digital and economic empowerment efforts.

Secretary Livestock further stated that teams were actively monitoring the movement of mobile treatment units to ensure timely veterinary care in rural areas.

Rana Saleem Hanif, encouraged livestock farmers to take full advantage of government schemes, stressing that public interest was at the heart of every initiative taken by CM Maryam Nawaz’s administration.

The event concluded with the ceremonial inauguration of the ultrasound machine by pressing a symbolic button, marking the beginning of a new era in livestock healthcare in Punjab.

APP/qbs