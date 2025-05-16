Minister Inaugurates Veterinary Ultrasound Machine At Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani officially inaugurated the first ultrasound machine at a veterinary hospital in Khanewal.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Friday, the minister said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a new initiative to provide advanced ultrasound machines to veterinary hospitals across the province.
He said that the project marks a significant leap forward in the use of modern technology for animal healthcare.
He emphasized that equipping veterinary services with modern diagnostic tools was a top priority to better serve livestock farmers.
“These machines will enable timely diagnosis of diseases in animals, which is crucial for improving productivity and ensuring animal welfare,” said Kirmani. “We are committed to using advanced technology to increase milk and meat production in Punjab, he added.
”
The minister of on the global stage.
Secretary Livestock, Saqib Ali Ateeq, said that the government was offering high-quality cattle semen at subsidized rates to enhance meat and dairy yield. He also shared that the Livestock Department has transitioned to a paperless system and was offering internships to 1,000 unemployed youth as part of its digital and economic empowerment efforts.
Secretary Livestock further stated that teams were actively monitoring the movement of mobile treatment units to ensure timely veterinary care in rural areas.
Rana Saleem Hanif, encouraged livestock farmers to take full advantage of government schemes, stressing that public interest was at the heart of every initiative taken by CM Maryam Nawaz’s administration.
The event concluded with the ceremonial inauguration of the ultrasound machine by pressing a symbolic button, marking the beginning of a new era in livestock healthcare in Punjab.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held at school to honour Pakistan armed forces4 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates veterinary ultrasound machine at Khanewal4 minutes ago
-
‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ observed in tehsil Jaranwala4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated at IUB4 minutes ago
-
DC visits residence of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat14 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Faisalabad observes Youm-e-Tahakur14 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued as hot, dry conditions increase white fly threat for cotton14 minutes ago
-
FM PASS commends FGP’s vision for advancing underprivileged communities through climate resilience ..14 minutes ago
-
AFMDC observes Youm-e-Tashakur14 minutes ago
-
Student council elections held in Bahawalpur's schools14 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at LUMHS Jamshoro with Patriotic Zeal14 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian24 minutes ago