Minister inaugurates 'WASA Lahore' mobile application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Malik Asad Khokhar, during his visit to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office, inaugurated the mobile application and termed it an important step towards public service.

The minister said that all the departments were playing their role for the welfare and betterment of the people. He added that the department was being upgraded as per international standards. The housing minister said that now consumers of WASA Lahore could lodge their complaints regarding drainage, supply of clean water or malfunction in pipelines with just one click from the application called "WASA Lahore" which could be downloaded from Google Play Store. He further stated that the application has urdu and English languages.

The details of the complaint would be automatically sent to the SDO concerned for which a monitoring system had been set up, he said.

Officers would be bound to resolve the complaints within the stipulated time frame, he added.

The provincial minister also announced a one-month reward for WASA employees working on mobile application development.

WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz said that apart from the mobile application, a complaint could also be lodged by calling 1334. He added that more than 24,000 complaints registered on the Prime Minister (PM) portal had been resolved. He said that 35 digital centers would be established in Lahore within a year for registration of complaints. Complaints were resolved by WASA within 24 hours of registration, he added.

Earlier, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz briefed the provincial minister regarding the mobile application. DMD Ghafran Ahmed and other WASA officers were present.