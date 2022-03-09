Minister inaugurates WASA tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation drive of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) by planting a sapling at WASA Head Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation drive of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) by planting a sapling at WASA Head Office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched 10 billion tree tsunami program which was appreciated by the global community.

He said that tree plantation would not only provide healthy atmosphere but it would also save the earth from climate changes and environmental hazards.

Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry and others were present on the occasion and they contributed in the drive by planting saplings.