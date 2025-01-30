Minister Inaugurates WASA’s New Call Centre Office
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen Thursday inaugurated the Water and Sanitation Agency's newly-built office of the call centre.
The event was attended by WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz and Managing Director Ghaffran Ahmed, who provided detailed briefings on the centre's operations.
The minister was briefed about the new software system and staff training initiatives. WASA Lahore's 24/7 complaints cell has been updated, with field-experienced staff fully deployed to ensure efficient service.
An important update from the briefing was that the outsourced call centre will now be operated directly by WASA Lahore, resulting in an annual saving of over Rs. 10 million.
Minister Bilal Yaseen said the move would enhance the department’s efficiency and service delivery.
Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Bilal Yaseen also stated that construction of 10 underground water tanks in the city is being completed soon. He reiterated that addressing the everyday issues of citizens on time remains a top priority.
The Minister further stated that WASA Lahore’s model would be adopted in other districts, aiming to streamline administrative systems. Additionally, he confirmed that further steps would be taken this year to modernize administrative bodies.
Bilal Yaseen concluded by reaffirming the commitment to delivering essential services to citizens at their doorsteps, fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
