Minister inaugurates water filtration plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated a water filtration plant in Umar Block of Allama Iqbal Town, here on Sunday.

He said the total cost of the plant was Rs 7 million, and it was completed in the shortest possible period.

He said that residents of Umar Block and Raza Block would benefit from the new filtration plant. He added that Allama Iqbal Town would be made an exemplary area in terms of development.

The minister said all roads of Raza Block, Umar Block and Sikandar Block had been reconstructed while the development schemes in other blocks were also in progress.