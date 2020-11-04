UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Water Schemes In Ultmankhel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

BAJAUR, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Usher and Zakat, Anwar Zaib Khan Wednesday said that provincial government has initiated various uplift projects to change socio-economic conditions of tribal people.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of solarization of tube wells in Tehsil Utmankhel, tribal district Bajaur.

The ceremony among others was attended by tribal elders and area elite.

He said that government was also making efforts to provide tribal people basic amenities of life at their doorsteps adding it would help change their socio-economic conditions and brought them in national mainstream of development.

The minster said that government would fulfill all its pledges made to public during elections and start welfare oriented projects keeping in view their needs and demands.

More Stories From Pakistan

