Minister Inaugurates Water Supply Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:39 PM
Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq inaugurated the newly established water supply scheme in Hamza Ghaus locality of the city here
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq inaugurated the newly established water supply scheme in Hamza Ghaus locality of the city here.
He said the government had spent Rs 5.3 million on the project for providing potable water to the local inhabitants.