Minister inaugurates water supply scheme, construction of link road in Khanpur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan here on Sunday inaugurated two mega projects in tehsil Khanpur including water supply scheme in village Rajdehani costing Rs.8.6 million and construction of main Karwali link road with an estimated cost of Rs 13 million.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Yousaf Ayub Khan, the irrigation minister visited the sites of both the projects and met with area people, said a press release.

Addressing the public gatherings, Arshad Ayub Khan said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on mega projects in the entire districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aiming to upgrade living standards of the people.

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced digital reforms in all the administrative departments and achieved record development progress in the province.

Local people expressed gratitude to provincial ministers for initiating development projects in Khanpur and assured all kind of cooperation.