Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Women Crisis Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Minister inaugurates Women Crisis Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Departments, Justice(Retd) Irshad Qaisar on Wednesday visited the Social Welfare Office at Pajagai Road, Bashirabad here where she inaugurated a Women Crisis Center.

The Minister on the occasion, inspected various sections of the Social Welfare Office and met the children with special abilities.

The Minister was also briefed on ongoing administrative affairs and development works. She was also informed regarding services, registration, relief activities, women empowerment and other activities of the Social Welfare Center.

Justice(Retd) Irshad Qaisar said special children have a special space in our hearts and we have to do our best to help them achieve their bright future. She said the government was making efforts for the welfare of its people adding that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people with special abilities.

To make these special people a useful part of society, she added we have to utilize all our energies so that these people do not consider themselves alone in society.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Women All Government Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

8 minutes ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

23 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

38 minutes ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

47 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

50 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

3 hours ago
Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

4 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

4 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

4 hours ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan