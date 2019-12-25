Minister inaugurates X-ray unit at THQ Hospital Kabirwala

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi inaugurated latest X-ray unit at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala , on Wednesday.

A ceremony on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas was also held in which Hussain Jehanian Gardezi cut the cake.

Paying glowing tribute, he said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader.

He felicitated the Christian community on Christmas and added that Christian community was playing its role in country's progress.

He said the Punjab government was taking practical steps for the welfare of Christian community.