Minister inaugurates ZU Mobile Application for BRT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday inaugurated ZU mobile Application for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion he said BRT was a successful flagship project of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf(PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government adding that the ZU Mobile Application was an essential requirement for the service that was initiated today.

He said the whole team of BRT deserved appreciation for initiating ZU Mobile Application for the convenience of the general public.

With issuance of this application, traveling for the commuters in BRT service would become easier. The application, he said could be downloaded from the Play Store.

In the wake of coronavirus spread, the Minister said ZU Mobile Application would play a vital role in avoiding people's rush and gatherings at BRT stations.

The application was the first of its kind the Minister added and urged the people to utilize this application for convenience in traveling BRT service.