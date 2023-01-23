UrduPoint.com

Minister Industries Directs To Expedite Work On Developing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 09:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers concerned to expedite work on development schemes and to complete them within the stipulated time.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, he was presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, MD SITE Tariq Anwer Khokhar, MD Sindh Small Industries Shahid Ali Shah and other officers also attended the meeting.

Tariq Khokhar told the meeting the number of ongoing development schemes was nine, which would be completed at the cost of Rs 756 million, out of which Rs 137 million had been utilized.

Shahid Shah told the meeting that the number of ongoing development schemes was eight while the cost of these schemes was Rs 397 million. Five new development schemes were also included in ADP, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the Sindh government was committed to providing better infrastructure in industrial zones and it was the need of the hour to complete development schemes on time in order to facilitate industrialists and to motivate them to establish new industries.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were very keen on industrial development in Sindh and were taking all measures to resolve the issues related to industrial zones.

