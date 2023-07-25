Minister Information condemns Jamrud blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in the mosque at Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in the mosque at Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber District.

The caretaker provincial minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Additional SHO Adnan Afridi in the blast.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel condoled with Adnan Afridi's family and said that the provincial government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He said that the sacrifices of the police will not go in vain while the anti-state elements and those sabotaging peace of the province will be dealt with iron hands.