Minister Information Emphasizes Equal Education Opportunities For Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Minister Information emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, addressing a function organized by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Alamabad Swabi on Monday emphasized equal education opportunities for all children for positive progress in society

Drawing inspiration from the Holy Quran and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he highlighted the importance of caring for orphans, as exemplified by numerous Quranic verses and the compassionate orders of the Prophet (PBUH).

Minister said that after providing education and training to children, it is essential to reward their hard work and ensure they feel that they will be treated fairly in all forums, with their rights respected.

Only through such measures can they take ownership and responsibility for the future of the country he said.

He lauded the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its commitment to good governance, with a focus on meritocracy and transparency.

The event, attended by a multitude of Pakistani nationals living abroad, as well as high-ranking civil and military officials, featured students from the KORT in Azad Kashmir who showcased their talents through speeches, tableau, drama, qawwali, and national songs.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism expressed gratitude to KORT institution for the construction of the education complex in Swabi, commending the exemplary contribution of local residents who provided the land free of charge.

He also recognized the vital role played by overseas Pakistanis in supporting orphans and fostering the country's development.

Minister Information identified the violation of merit as a leading cause of brain drain from the province and the country.

He underscored that youth would take ownership of the country's system when merit and transparency are upheld.

Addressing the gathering, the minister revealed that the tourism department has been tasked with organizing special tours for children with disabilities. Visually impaired children were recently treated to a tour of Galiat, he said.

He said that a special tour will be planned for orphans to enable them to experience the beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony featured speeches by Pir Sultan-ul-Arifin, Chief KORT Chaudhry Akhtar, Lt. Gen. (retd) Nigar Johar, Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman, Air Commodore (r) Mohammad Shabbir, Owner Atif Rana of Lahore Qalandar, and other distinguished speakers.

