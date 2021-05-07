Minister Information GB inagurates KADOs first earning center

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Minister Planning and Development/Information Gilgit Baltistan Fateh Ullah Khan inaugurated Karakuram Areas Development Organization (KADO's first E-Earning Center "Tech Villages by KADO" in Gojal Hunza on Friday to provide IT-based employment opportunities to youth at village level.

The center has been established in collaboration with U-Connect.

Speaking at the occasion Fateh Ullah Khan appreciated the efforts of KADO for taking a lead and assisting government in skill development and employment creation. He also spoke about the current government's focus on the development of IT sector in GB for which the government has allocated billions in the upcoming development package.

The event was attended by community elders and youth from the area.

KADO plans to open seven e-earning centres in Hunza and Nagar in the coming two months to train young men and women in 21st century skills with the help of its training partner U-connect. The initiative will also help create employment in IT sector at the door steps. KADO will work and assist the government of Gilgit Baltistan in replicating these projects across the region.