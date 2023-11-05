Minister Information highlights preservation of cultural values at 'Lok Mela'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, attended the annual 'Lok Mela' at Lok Virsa Islamabad.

During the event, he addressed the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the preservation of cultural values and heritage, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah and Palestine Ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabei, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel explored the various pavilions representing different provinces. Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel warmly welcomed the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, as well as the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, along with other esteemed guests at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion.

The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority cordially guided the guests through the diverse facets of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion, where the guests showed keen interest in the cultural exhibits, delectable culinary offerings, folk music, art, literature, traditional attire, embroidery, and exquisite ornaments. The event featured captivating folk music performances, providing a delightful cultural experience.

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel visited the Palestine Corner, connecting with the Palestinian families present and conveying a message of support on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people.

During his address at the inaugural function, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel underscored the importance of such events in promoting unity and preserving cultural values. He emphasized that these events reflect the collective aspirations of society and the legacy to be passed down to future generations.

Speaking passionately about the Palestinian cause, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel reaffirmed the unwavering support of the KP government and its people. He praised the rich Palestinian culture and heritage, characterizing it as a beacon of human civilization and history. The caretaker minister expressed his commitment to standing alongside the Palestinian people and their cause.

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel envisioned a future where similar events could be held in the heart of Gaza. He also touched upon the historical significance of Peshawar as a center of civilization and religion, highlighting the remarkable museums and attractions in the region.

In closing, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel reiterated the unwavering solidarity of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with both the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, pledging to stand united until lasting solutions are found for their respective issues.