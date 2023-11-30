Open Menu

Minister Information Highlights Role Of Journalism In Countering Adverse Effects Of Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday highlighted the pivotal role of journalism in mitigating adverse effects of social

media emphasizing the importance of ethical reporting.

He was addressing a gathering of journalists at Peshawar Press Club. The minister also highlighted the importance of journalism in countering the negative influence of social media. Referring to incidents such as the Kohistan incident, he stressed the need for responsible journalism as a crucial antidote to the harmful effects of social media.

Barrister Feroze affirmed the indispensable relationship between the Department of Information and Press Club and said that efforts are underway to further strengthen press clubs and support unemployed journalists through the Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund.

He visited various sections of the press club underscoring the commitment to providing journalists with a conducive and efficient working environment.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Information Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Director General Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran Khan, Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and senior journalist M Riaz were also present on the occasion.

