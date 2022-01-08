Minister Information offers fateha for deceased APP reporter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Fawad Chaudhry Saturday offered fateha for the departed soul of senior reporter Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Fawad Azam who away in a road accident last week.

Condoling the sad demise of Fawad Azam with APP reporters at the Governor's House here, the Information Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul highest ranks in jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.

Fawad Chaudhry hailed services of Fawad Azam for the urdu News Service of thepremier news agency.