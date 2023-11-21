Open Menu

Minister Information Pays Tribute To Late CM Azam Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday visited Charsadda to offer prayers and recite Fatiha at the grave of the former caretaker chief minister late Azam Khan

He prayed for the eternal reward and elevated status of the late, placing a floral wreath on Azam Khan's grave. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adnan Farid, the minister expressed admiration for Azam Khan's five decades of selfless service to Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting Azam Khan's leadership, wisdom, and dedication, the minister commended his efforts in ensuring transparency, meritocracy, and efficient governance during his active tenure, from the establishment of the caretaker government until his passing.

The minister concluded by noting that Azam Khan's remarkable contributions to the country and the province will always be remembered.

