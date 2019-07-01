UrduPoint.com
Minister Informs USAID's Reprehensive About Development Priorities Of Punjab Govt.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:24 PM

USAID's newly-appointed Director for Punjab Kevin Sharp called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti at his office in National Hockey Stadium on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) USAID's newly-appointed Director for Punjab Kevin Sharp called on Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti at his office in National Hockey Stadium on Monday.During the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed USAID Director for Punjab Mr Kevin Sharp about the development priorities of Punjab Govt for youth.Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti said Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to lift spirits of youth of Pakistan and for this purpose he has appointed competent officials throughout the country.

"Our govt is determined to utilize all resources to involve youth in positive activities".Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said Govt is committed to facilitate the competent youth.

"Besides other development programmes, we are planning to offer handsome grants to dedicated youth to initiate their own business. Our doors are open for talented youth to share their business ideas. After listening their ideas, we will try our best to facilitate them," he informed.

