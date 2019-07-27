Minister inquires about health of acid-affected family

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik paid visit to Nishtar Hospital's burns unit to inquire about the health of acid-affected family here on Saturday on the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He presented a bouquet to Salma Bibi on behalf of the CM. He said that medical treatment facilities were being provided free-of-cost and the provincial government would also extend financial assistance.

He said that strict action would be taken against elements involved in acid throwing incident.

Head of Nishtar Burns Unit Dr Naheed said that all medicines and meal was being provided to Salma Bibi free-of-cost. He said that 46 per cent body of the woman had been affected while her two children were also affected.

A person namely Muhammad Abbas of Basti Qalandar, tehsil Chishtian, had thrown acid on his wife Salma Bibi and two children Kiran and Riyan on Friday. Police had arrested the accused.