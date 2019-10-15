UrduPoint.com
Minister Inquires After Cancer Patient Wajid Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Minister inquires after cancer patient Wajid Ali

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday announced best medical facilities for a child cancer patient,Wajid Ali, under his supervision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday announced best medical facilities for a child cancer patient,Wajid Ali, under his supervision.

He made the announcement during his visit at Wapda Hospital to inquire about the health of Wajid Ali.

The minister said that all necessary facilities would also be provided to parents of Wajid Ali, whereas the general medical tests of Wajid Ali's siblings would also be conducted.

Later, talking to the media, he appreciated the role of media persons for highlighting the grievances of Wajid Ali and said that the case was mishandled as his disease could not be diagnosed at an early stage.

The minister said that Wajid Ali was being shifted to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital so that he could get better treatment.

The minister said that Wajid Ali's parents had spent their all resources and sold out their workshop to bear the treatment expenses of their child, adding that he would help them in getting back their shop.

He also announced launching a fund raising programme and toll free number in Wapda Hospital for the welfare of needy people.

