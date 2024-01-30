Open Menu

Minister Inquires After Health Of Injured In Mach, Kolpur Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Minister inquires after health of injured in Mach, Kolpur incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Ameer Muhammad Jogaizai on Tuesday visited Trauma Center of Quetta Civil Hospital to inquire after the health of injured victims of Mach, Kolpur incident.

Managing Director Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizi, RMO Dr. Amna, In-charge Pharmacist Dr. Syed Hazrat Agha and other assistants were present on this occasion.

The minister directed concerned doctors to take all possible steps to provide best treatment facilities to the injured patients in the hospital.

He appreciated the performance of MD Trauma Center and medical staff for provision of medical aid to the injured of Mach Kolpur incident.

Dr. Ameer Muhammad Jogaizai said that Dr. Ishaq Panizi's performance in the emergency situation of MS Civil Hospital Quetta was commendable. He also prayed for the martyrs and the recovery of those who were injured in the explosion.

Health spokesman said that at least 13 people of Mach, Kolpur incidents were brought to the Trauma Center of Quetta Civil Hospital for medical aid and the treatment of the victims was being continued.

