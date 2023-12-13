Minister inquires after injured of Dera terror attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Feroze Jamal KhakaKhel on Wednesday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here and inquired after the health of injured soldiers of Dera terrorists’ attack.

He said that the whole nation stands with the armed forces of Pakistan and pray for the early recovery of the injured, adding that the whole nation is proud of brave sons’ of soil.