Minister inspected Rescue 1122 Center Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir visited Rescue 1122 Center Karak on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Karak, district administration officials and staff of Rescue 1122 were present on the occasion.

He inspected under construction building of Rescue 1122 Center and various emergency equipments including vehicles and ambulances at the station.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir appreciated the excellent and fast services of Rescue 1122 in a short span of time.

He also listened to problems of Rescue 1122 staff and assured to resolve their issues.

The minister also appreciated the district administration and police for their support to facilitate Rescue 1122 operations.