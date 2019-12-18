UrduPoint.com
Minister Inspects Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:57 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited Toba Tek Singh and reviewed the arrangement made for anti-polio campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited Toba Tek Singh and reviewed the arrangement made for anti-polio campaign in the district.

He went to general bus stand, kilns, make-shift families and inquired from the parents about administering anti-polio vaccination to their children by polio teams.

He directed the officers concerned to concentrate on drive and administer drops to every children in all areas even in remote areas of the district.

He said that our destination is polio free Pakistan adding we have to fight collectively for eradication of polio virus from the country.

Giving briefing to the minister, CEO health Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan told that 998 polio teams including 102 fixed teams, 10 roaming teams, 40 transit teams, 846 mobile teams are busy in vaccination of children in total 82 union councils in the district.

Deputy commissioner Amina Muneer and others accompanied the minister.

