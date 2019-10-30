Minister inspects arid land projects of NAEP

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan here Wednesday inspected different projects of water reservoirs in district Karak being constructed for arid lands under Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) with an estimated cost of Rs14billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan here Wednesday inspected different projects of water reservoirs in district Karak being constructed for arid lands under Prime Minister 's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) with an estimated cost of Rs14billion.

The minister inspected Lak Kanrna Mini Dam, Shahedaan and Andi Karak water reservoirs and said the provincial government had initiated latest modern projects for agriculture and livestock across the province for strengthening economic condition of the province besides creating employment opportunities in the area.

On the occasion, Director General Conservation Yaseen Khan briefed the minister about storage of water in the project and conversion process of barren lands to cultivable fields.

He informed that the water would also be used for fisheries, animal husbandry and for household.

Mohibullah Khan while taking personal interest in the project said it would be inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan soon adding area citizenry especially farmers would be benefitted from this grand project.

MNA Shahid Khattak, former provincial adviser Malik Qasim, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Conservation Yasin Khan, Director General Water Management Khurshid Afridi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.