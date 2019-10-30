UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inspects Arid Land Projects Of NAEP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Minister inspects arid land projects of NAEP

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan here Wednesday inspected different projects of water reservoirs in district Karak being constructed for arid lands under Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) with an estimated cost of Rs14billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan here Wednesday inspected different projects of water reservoirs in district Karak being constructed for arid lands under Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) with an estimated cost of Rs14billion.

The minister inspected Lak Kanrna Mini Dam, Shahedaan and Andi Karak water reservoirs and said the provincial government had initiated latest modern projects for agriculture and livestock across the province for strengthening economic condition of the province besides creating employment opportunities in the area.

On the occasion, Director General Conservation Yaseen Khan briefed the minister about storage of water in the project and conversion process of barren lands to cultivable fields.

He informed that the water would also be used for fisheries, animal husbandry and for household.

Mohibullah Khan while taking personal interest in the project said it would be inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan soon adding area citizenry especially farmers would be benefitted from this grand project.

MNA Shahid Khattak, former provincial adviser Malik Qasim, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Conservation Yasin Khan, Director General Water Management Khurshid Afridi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Dam Karak Afridi From Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

10 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

55 minutes ago

South Sudan Pays Compensation for Russian Helicopt ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese companies warned of strict action for non ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.