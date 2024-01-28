Minister Inspects Bund Road Corridor, Reviews Advancements
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor, meticulously reviewing the project's advancement and assessing material quality and overall arrangements.
This inspection was in accordance with the special directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, underscoring the importance of monitoring and day/night inspections by provincial ministers to accelerate the completion of all development projects.
During the inspection, Minister Azfar Ali Nasir received an in-depth briefing on Bund Road Package Two, reaching from Sagian to Babu Sabu, currently at 70 percent completion. Similarly, Package One, covering Niazai Chowk to Sagian, has surpassed the 75 percent completion milestone.
The minister emphasized the need for rigorous monitoring to ensure uninterrupted project progress, urging relevant departments to proactively address challenges promptly.
Highlighting that the timely and high-quality completion of these projects would effectively resolve traffic-related issues in the city, Azfar Ali Nasir reiterated the significance of adhering to the designated timeline for project completion. Construction activities on Bund Road Package One and Two persist day and night, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to achieving targets as per the established schedule. These road developments play a pivotal role in enhancing transportation connectivity in the city and contributing to its aesthetic appeal.
